Cody Rhodes' unabashed criticism of Drew Gulak 7 years ago: What did he have to say about the former WWE star?

Before Ronda Rousey, Cody Rhodes was the first superstar to speak against Drew Gulak.

Not too long ago, Rousey accused Gulak of inappropriate behavior, and recently, the NXT star's tenure with WWE came to an end. However, Rousey was not the only one who had complaints with Gulak.

Nearly seven years ago, current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes spoke about how Gulak's behavior infuriated him. During an appearance on Busted Open in 2017, The American Nightmare said:

"There is a wrestler by the name of Drew Gulak, and I'm going to go ahead and tell you I think he s*cks. He does a grizzled old vet routine, he hasn't done anything or made any money anywhere, and he shouldn't be doing that routine."

Rhodes further spoke about an incident that seemed to have angered him:

"He looked at me from his table, and frustrated and jealous because there were people in line at my table - hell they might have been in line just for the pizza - says to me, 'So that's what you need to get over', and he walks away in a total huff and temper tantrum. Since then that guy is on my list. 100%. I will regularly text Ethan Page just to tell him how much I think Drew Gulak s*cks."

Based on these statements, it seems like Gulak wasn't on the good side of many stars in the locker room, including Cody Rhodes. However, now that his time with WWE has come to an end, it will be interesting to hear what Gulak has to say.

Triple H commented on Cody Rhodes' win at WWE Backlash in France

After beating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes started a new era in WWE. While Rhodes' victory in The Bloodline Rules match was impressive, fans were keen to see how he would do in his first title defense against AJ Styles at WWE Backlash France.

Much to people's expectations, Rhodes did extremely well and successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship. The American Nightmare's superb performance in the ring was acknowledged by WWE CCO Triple H. On Instagram, The Game uploaded a photo with Rhodes and wrote:

"It’s one thing to win a championship… and another thing entirely to keep it. Congratulations to @americannightmarecody on his first successful Undisputed WWE Title defense at #WWEBacklash France."

Given that Rhodes' first title defense was well received, it will be interesting to see who challenges him next. On SmackDown, there are several superstars capable of giving The American Nightmare a tough fight.