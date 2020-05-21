Cody Rhodes' unique way to hug someone backstage revealed [Exclusive]

AEW On TNT At New York Comic Con 2019

All Elite Wrestling's Emi Sakura and Indian pro wrestling star Baliyan Akki recently went live on Sportskeeda's Instagram page and the legendary Joshi wrestler revealed many interesting backstage stories from her ongoing stint in AEW. One of the stories was about Cody Rhodes' peculiar style of hugging people backstage after matches.

Cody Rhodes' unique hugs

Sakura explained in Japanese that Cody Rhodes' hugs are unlike any other wrestler as he doesn't really go all in for the hug. There are various kinds of hugs and almost all of them involve contact. However, as revealed by Sakura and aptly demonstrated by Baliyan Akki, there is usually an 'air wall' that you really can't cross when hugging Cody.

Cody's hugs were likened to the ones Hollywood Superstars share with their fans.

Here's what Emi Sakura amusingly shared as translated by Baliyan Akki:

Oh, this is news! Everyone, this is news! So obviously, people in the US, England and the west have a hugging culture. So after the matches everybody hugs.

Cody Rhodes has a very different hug from everyone else. He comes like, it's not completely fixed that he's touched you or not. Like he hugged you but kinda not. Basically like a Hollywood star for the fans. There is a like a wall there, air wall that you can't really cross.

Cody Rhodes was abiding by the social distancing regulations even before it was a mandatory thing to do! Cody's hugs make us wonder, did Chris Jericho manage to break the wall down? There's one for you to ponder upon!

All jokes apart, Cody Rhodes will face Lance Archer on 2 to crown the inaugural AEW TNT Champion at the upcoming Double or Nothing PPV.

