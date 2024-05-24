Cody Rhodes to do the unthinkable at King and Queen of the Ring 2024? Exploring the chances

King and Queen of the Ring 2024 is just hours away, and all eyes are on Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare is all set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Logan Paul in what will undoubtedly be an epic match. However, it's important to remember that Paul is nothing if not cunning, and this could back Rhodes into a corner. So much so, that he might have to consider doing the unthinkable to secure the win.

In his last few matches, Logan Paul has resorted to the use of brass knuckles in order to defend his title. This time around, fans are worried he might try to do the same to steal the Undisputed WWE Championship away from Cody Rhodes. Fortunately, as of now, that is unlikely to be the case. After all, The Maverick has handed his prized brass knuckles to Michael Cole and is leaving them with him, claiming he will beat Rhodes clean.

But, as mentioned earlier, Logan Paul is cunning. He always has a trick up his sleeve and could very well try to sabotage Cody Rhodes some other way. This could force Rhodes to do the unthinkable and use the brass knuckles that Michael Cole has to win the match. Whether he does that by taking the knuckles from Cole or if the latter simply hands them to him, it would certainly be an unexpected finish.

If Cody does end up using the brass knuckles, it would be a huge swerve from his hard-working and upstanding character. But, at the end of the day, there is no telling what his match with Logan Paul has in store. At this point, this is just speculation, and the WWE Universe will have to wait and see what unfolds at King and Queen of the Ring 2024.

Cody Rhodes is open to having a manager alongside him

Last week on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes could do nothing but watch as his dreams of becoming a Grand Slam Champion vanished in front of him. Thanks to Logan Paul and his lawyers, Rhodes will be entering the ring at King and Queen of the Ring 2024 with everything on the line, while Paul has nothing to lose.

Following these events, Rhodes appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he talked about the contract signing. Given all that happened, The American Nightmare commented on how much he missed having a manager around him. The last time Rhodes had anyone like that beside him was back in AEW, when Arn Anderson was his coach. Considering what he said, some believe that he is open to the idea of working with a manager in the future.

It will be interesting to see if WWE pairs a manager alongside Rhodes. But, as of now, he needs to be laser-focused for his match in Saudi Arabia. If one thing is for sure, it isn't going to be an easy one.