Cody Rhodes vs. 46-year-old veteran at WrestleMania 40 if The Rock vs. Roman Reigns gets official? Possibility explored

Cody Rhodes has been preparing to complete his story since his loss at the Show of Shows. However, if The Rock vs. Roman Reigns gets official, he may ultimately battle a veteran at WWE WrestleMania 40.

The Rock made a surprise return on the recent episode of WWE SmackDown and also discussed the possibility of facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. While Cody Rhodes appeared to be heading towards a rematch with The Tribal Chief, could he find an even better opponent?

This potential opponent is none other than the Greatest of All Time, John Cena. The Leader of Cenation has been actively featured weekly since his recent return. If he is available for The Grandest Stage of Them All, he could realistically face The American Nightmare at the event.

Cena is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in WWE, and him facing Cody at The Showcase of The Immortals will surely elevate Rhodes as the next face of the company. While it is just a speculation for now, the bout could realistically happen, leading to a "passing the torch" moment at WrestleMania 40.

Who else could Cody Rhodes face at WWE WrestleMania 40 if The Rock vs. Roman Reigns becomes official?

While John Cena seems like the most fitting name if Cody can't face Roman Reigns at the Show of Shows and The Rock takes his place, there are more options available for him.

One of the strongest heels in the company, Gunther, has never faced Cody Rhodes in one-on-one competition. The two could tear the roof for the Intercontinental Championship at the 40th edition of The Show of Shows. The Ring General could finally lose his title to a fitting opponent.

Another option could be to have Cody battle the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. The two have a history together and will undoubtedly deliver an all-time classic at the company's flagship event. Other options include stars like Solo Sikoa, Drew McIntyre, or possibly Randy Orton.

