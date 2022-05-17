“It is mine to seek” - Cody Rhodes opens up about his goal in WWE

Cody Rhodes has opened up about his goal in WWE, stating that he wants to achieve what his father and brother couldn't.

The American Nightmare left many fans stunned when he made his televised return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. He defeated The Visionary in a very well-recieved match, and the two stars are still involved in a feud on Monday Night RAW.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Rhodes stated that he wants to fulfill his destiny by winning the WWE Championship. If he does attain it, then he'll become the first wrestler in his family to hold the coveted title. The second-generation star said:

“My father Dusty, my brother Dustin, they’re both legends, but they never held the WWE title,” Rhodes says. “Everything I’m doing is very real. This is my path and my burden. Whether or not it is unobtainable, it is mine to seek.”

Cody Rhodes is looking forward to crossing paths with Roman Reigns

If The American Nightmare wants to capture the holy grail of wrestling, he has to go through Roman Reigns, the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief has been world champion for nearly two years, and he still has a lot of momentum.

“Roman Reigns and I, we haven’t had any interactions yet. We haven’t crossed paths in the ring. I’ve seen enough to know he is incredible, and even better when you see him up close, so this isn’t the easiest path I’ve chosen, but I know I can do this. I think I’m the best wrestler in the world and I think it’s by a large margin. That upsets a lot of people, but I don’t mean it to draw ire. This is all I do. I’m not in charge. I’m here to hone my craft, build my body, and win matches. Every week, I have to be better. That’s the ultimate clarity for me," said Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes is currently set to face Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match at the titular premium live event. This will be their third match at a major event in a row.

