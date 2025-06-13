Cody Rhodes’ worst nightmare to return to WWE and cost him King of the Ring tournament? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes has lost his position at the top since his defeat at WrestleMania 41. After losing his Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at The Grandest Stage of Them All, Rhodes returned to action for the first time at Money in the Bank, teaming up with Jey Uso in a match against Cena and Logan Paul.

Thanks to R-Truth’s shocking return, Rhodes was able to pin John Cena at the premium live event. However, instead of getting a rematch for the title, Rhodes has to grind back to the top before facing Cena again. The American Nightmare has been named as a part of the King of the Ring Tournament bracket, and the winner will have the opportunity to challenge a World Champion of their choosing at SummerSlam.

While this could be the perfect way for Rhodes to ascend back to the top and get a rematch against John Cena, The Rock might return to shatter his dreams once more, potentially costing him the tournament and jeopardizing his chance to challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

While this would end the possibility of John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the time being, The Final Boss' appearance could shape the main event of the first-ever two-night SummerSlam. A potential appearance could lead to Rhodes vs. The Rock being made official for the Biggest Party of the Summer, finally giving fans what they have been waiting for.

This could be the night Cena finally gains the upper hand against The Final Boss, or the night The Rock wins, forcing The American Nightmare to sell his soul and turn heel. With a number of possibilities at play, time will tell what WWE has planned for two of the biggest stars in the industry.

Cody Rhodes recently narrated a heartwarming gesture from The Final Boss

The American Nightmare has his own podcast, What Do You Wanna Talk About?, and the premiere episode featured a very special guest. Cody Rhodes’ wife, Brandi Rhodes, sat down with the former Undisputed WWE Champion when the latter discussed a heartwarming gesture from The Final Boss.

Rhodes recalled the invitation to the premiere of Moana 2 that they had received from the People’s Champion.

"So, The Rock, tells us, 'Hey, I want you guys to come to the Moana 2 premiere.' I jumped to the [opportunity], 'Yep!'... [He] put us on a Gulfstream [jet], and really, kinda put his 'wang' on the table. Let us know, [Brandi laughs] he's The Final Boss... The red carpet isn't even really a red carpet, we were one of three people who walked it, which Libby said right away, 'No photos!' So, OK... we did it, but Rock goes on stage to present the movie." [From 42:25 to 43:53]

While The Rock and Cody Rhodes clearly respect each other backstage, they can’t seem to stand in the same ring without taking shots at each other on TV. Only time will tell if fans will get to see a potential match between them sometime in the future.

