Potential spoiler regarding the WWE return of Cody Rhodes 

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes' much-awaited return to the promotion may have recently been spoiled.

The American Nightmare has been sidelined from active competition after suffering a pectoral muscle tear prior to the Hell in a Cell event in June 2022. He recently underwent surgery to repair the damage and is expected to miss nine months of in-ring action.

However, his return may soon be imminent after the official Twitter account for the Scotiabank Arena in Canada announced that Rhodes is set to lock horns with Seth Rollins on the August 22 edition of RAW.

"WWE Returns to Scotiabank Arena for the first time in over 3 years! See Cody Rhodes vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins on 08/22!" (H/T Twitter)

Despite the promotional tweet by the arena, The American Nightmare's return on the red brand is not yet confirmed. Fans will have to wait and see if the former AEW star makes his miraculous comeback shortly.

Seth Rollins wants revenge against Cody Rhodes

After returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Rhodes was embroiled in a heated feud with Seth Rollins. The rivals faced off in a critically acclaimed trilogy of matches, with The American Nightmare reigning supreme in each of those contests.

Speaking with Metro, Seth Rollins expressed his desire to settle the score with the former Intercontinental Champion.

"I mean, I’d like to get a win over him, so yes, I think there’s definitely more there. I would imagine if he comes back he’s probably gonna be gunning for me. So, whenever he does return, I would assume I will have a target on my back." (H/T Metro)

The American Nightmare has been one of the top stars on the RAW brand since his return to the Stamford-based promotion. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Rhodes upon being medically cleared to compete.

