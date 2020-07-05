Cody Rhodes on WWE taking away his name's trademark again

Cody Rhodes talked about having his name taken away by WWE yet again.

The trademark has been filed by WWE and renewed, with the pandemic being the reason for the delay.

Anirban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

Cody Rhodes in AEW

When it comes to WWE and AEW, there does not seem to be an end to the rivalry that exists between the two wrestling promotions. What most fans may know, there is a reason that when wrestling outside WWE, Cody Rhodes has been going simply by 'Cody'. WWE had trademarked his name, and it appears that they are not letting the rights to that name go away anytime soon. Following reports that Cody Rhodes' name was no longer trademarked by WWE as it had expired back in April, Cody had filed for a trademark for that name.

Unfortunately for him, it appears that WWE renewed their trademark license of his name before he could be the one to claim it and he can't use it on television, yet again. With that being said, Cody Rhodes has now talked about WWE renewing the trademark and what he thinks of it.

Cody Rhodes on WWE trademarking his name

Cody Rhodes has been going by the name 'Cody' ever since he left WWE as he had no ownership of the name under which he had become famous while in the company.

A fan talked about how Cody Rhodes had applied to the name after WWE's license to the trademark had expired. However, WWE went on to file for it in May and said that they had only been delayed as a result of the pandemic.

As you know @CodyRhodes filed a trademark application for the name “Cody Rhodes” in April after WWE let it expire.

Unfortunately, for Cody, the WWE went to file a late renewal on May 15th for the Cody trademark. @wwe said that issues surrounding the pandemic had delayed them. — Mellow "The Machine" Yellow (@JustTheGuyINeed) July 3, 2020

As a result of this, Cody Rhodes' application for the name was refused, but he has six months to reply to the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office). Cody Rhodes retweeted this and talked about it, saying that it was not as scandalous as how it was being reported as it was only business. He did mention that the brand name was something that would allow them to make a lot of money even if it was not in their own house. Cody Rhodes said that it was flatter for him to be licensed by WWE, but it was not something that he bore a grudge about.

It’s not as sultry/scandalous as reported. It’s just business. They’ve seen the same data we have, and they know they can make big money off the brand(even though it’s not in their house). Trying to license me is flattering, but it doesn’t stop this train from moving. No grudge. https://t.co/7pkPtU1Cry — Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 4, 2020

“It’s not as sultry/scandalous as reported. It’s just business. They’ve seen the same data we have, and they know they can make big money off the brand(even though it’s not in their house). Trying to license me is flattering, but it doesn’t stop this train from moving. No grudge.”