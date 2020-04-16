WWE News - Cody shares lengthy post after 4-time Champion's release

The Superstar, who's a close friend of Cody, was among the ones recently released by WWE.

Cody took to Instagram soon after the release, posting a detailed message for him.

Cody

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Zack Ryder was among the WWE Superstars who were recently released by the company. Ryder had been a mainstay in the promotion for around 15 years now. He posted a tweet following the release and stated that he is grateful for being able to live his dream in WWE. Ryder added that he is beyond excited for the future.

All Elite Wrestling EVP Cody has now posted a detailed and heartfelt message for Ryder, via his official Instagram handle. Cody recalled Ryder's shocking Intercontinental title win at WrestleMania 32, back in 2016. Ryder won the belt by defeating 6 other Superstars in a Ladder match in front of more than 100,000 roaring fans. Check out the post below:

Cody added in his post that he had the best seats in the house to witness Zack winning the title. It should be noted that Cody was a part of the match, and was donning the Stardust persona at the time.

Cody further stated that Ryder's best wrestling days are ahead of him. It is clear as day that Cody has tons of love and respect for his friend Ryder, and this bond just might be instrumental in Ryder kicking off a new journey in AEW somewhere down the line.

We at Sportskeeda wish the best to Zack Ryder for a bright future ahead.