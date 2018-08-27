WWE News: Colt Cabana makes first public comment about lawsuit against CM Punk

Cabana (left) with Punk, during their recording of the Art of Wrestling podcast.

What's the story?

Colt Cabana has said how he was "super stressed out" when the news of a lawsuit between him and CM Punk leaked, whilst speaking on his podcast.

In case you didn't know

Punk and Cabana have been long-time friends, often working together on the Independent scene.

In January 2014, Punk left the WWE, citing mistreatment by medical staff as well as differing views with executives.

Earlier this year, Punk and Cabana won a defamation case brought against them by WWE doctor, Dr. Chris Amann, for comments made about him during an episode of Cabana's 'Art of Wrestling' podcast that Punk appeared on.

In August, Cabana filed a lawsuit against Punk, for $1.2 million, saying Punk claimed he would pay Cabana's legal fees but never did.

Cabana’s lawsuit contends Punk promised to help him out with the legal bills they amassed fighting the defamation lawsuit. Cabana claims Punk told him in a text that he would be '100% covered.'

"Punk has failed to keep that promise, leaving him with unpaid legal bills totaling $513,736, according to the lawsuit.

The heart of the matter

Speaking on his podcast, Cabana said how he knew that the lawsuit against Punk would be leaked.

I understand it was going to happen. This is the perfect place for me to be right now because I was super stressed out when it got leaked out and people were talking about it. I don’t even want people talking about it. I just want to be in my own world. That’s all I want.

Cabana also denied claims that he had recently been backstage at a WWE event.

“I don’t know who spread this rumor that I was backstage at the WWE. The last time I was backstage at WWE, I did a podcast with Hornswoggle. It was a house show and that was probably four years ago."

What's next?

Cabana will be competing at the upcoming independent super-show All In, which will take place on September 1 in Chicago, IL.

Interestingly, Punk will be doing a meet-and-greet event with fans in Chicago, the day before the event.