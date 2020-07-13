Complete list of released WWE Superstars who are now free to sign with other companies

Around mid-April, a large number of WWE Superstars were released by the company. The company implemented cost-cutting measures during the pandemic and this resulted in a lot of popular WWE Superstars getting cut from the roster. All of these Superstars were subject to a non-compete clause by WWE and as a result of that, they could not work anywhere else for the duration of 90 days.

According to a report by PW Insider, almost all of the WWE Superstars who had been released as a part of the cost-cutting measures put in place by the company are now free to wrestle and work with other companies.

List of released WWE Superstars allowed to join other companies

The following WWE Superstars were released in the mid-April time period and are now free to wrestle in other companies.

Kurt Angle Rusev Aiden English Heath Slater Mike Kanellis Maria Kanellis Zack Ryder Curt Hawkins Eric Young Luke Gallows Karl Anderson EC3 Lio Rush Erick Rowan Epico Primo No Way Jose. Mike Chioda

Sarah Logan was also released during this time but has since revealed that she is pregnant and also that she is taking a step away from the wrestling world, so it seems unlikely that she will be appearing for a wrestling company outside WWE anytime soon.

I guess I should post on here too 😂!! ‼️IM PREGNANT ‼️ pic.twitter.com/EpwYs192A4 — Sarah Rowe (@SarahRowe) July 6, 2020

Curtis Axel was released at the end of the month, so he will have to wait for a while before wrestling somewhere else.

Drake Maverick was released by WWE alongside all of these wrestlers as well and was subject to the same no-compete clause. However, after WWE fans saw Drake Maverick share an extremely emotional video about being let go on Twitter, the fans rallied behind him and WWE took notice. As a result, Triple H personally re-signed him to WWE and he is now a regular part of WWE NXT.

Finally, although Rusev is included in the list, it should be said that he recently tested positive for Covid-19, so even though he is free to join any wrestling company outside WWE, it may be a while before he is seen in a wrestling ring. This news comes after Lana's parent tested positive for Covid-19.