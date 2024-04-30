Complete RAW roster after the 2024 WWE Draft: All 11 picks

The 2024 WWE Draft has concluded after the second night on this week's Monday Night RAW. Several stars from the Monday show went to SmackDown and vice versa, while both brands welcomed some NXT call-ups.

The first night of the 2024 WWE Draft occurred on April 26, 2024, on SmackDown in Cincinnati, Ohio. The last day of the annual event was April 29, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. After the two-night affair, the Monday show has welcomed several stars in the women's, men's, and tag team divisions.

RAW Women's Division after the 2024 WWE Draft

The women's division of the Monday show only gained two new superstars, Kiana James and Lyra Valkyria from the NXT division. Here is the list of the current division:

Women's World Champion Becky Lynch

Lyra Valkyria

Liv Morgan

Kiana James

Shayna Baszler

Zoey Stark

RAW Men's Division after the 2024 Draft

The men's division on the Monday show gained four new superstars. These are Sheamus and Bron Breakker from SmackDown, and Ilja Dragunov and Dijak from NXT. Here's the complete list of the current division:

World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

CM Punk

Braun Strowman

Drew McIntyre

Ilja Dragunov

Jey Uso

Seth Rollins

Bron Breakker

Ricochet

Sheamus

Ivar

Dijak

Odyssey Jones

Bronson Reed

RAW Tag Team Division after the 2024 Draft

The tag team division gained several groups after the WWE Draft 2024. The men's division gained Latino World Order, The Final Testament, and New Catch Republic from SmackDown. On the other hand, the women's division gained Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, and Damage CTRL. Here's the complete list of the current men's and women's tag team divisions:

World Tag Team Champions R-Truth (The Miz and R-Truth)

Damage CTRL (The Kabuki Warriors, Asuka, and IYO SKY)

Imperium (Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser)

Latino World Order (Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Zelina Vega)

The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh)

The New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston)

The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Authors of Pain, Scarlett)

Alpha Academy (Chad Gable, Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri)

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance

New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate)

Diamond Mine (Brutus Creed, Julius Creed, and Ivy Nile)

It would be interesting to see how the stars fare after the 2024 Draft comes into effect on May 6.