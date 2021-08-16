Backstage concern that Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks could miss SummerSlam - Reports

The status of a massive SummerSlam match is in doubt. There are concerns backstage that Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks could miss WWE's biggest party of the summer.

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair have missed two WWE live events recently, the first in Charlotte, NC, and the second in Columbia, SC. WWE hasn't announced any reason for the same and just claimed that the two SmackDown superstars won't be appearing due to "unforeseen circumstances".

Now, Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that there are concerns within WWE that Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair's announced title match might not take place at SummerSlam. However, the report adds that nothing has been confirmed yet:

PWInsider.com has spoken with several sources inside the company who expressed concern their announced match will not take place at Summerslam this weekend, but there is nothing confirmed in that regard.

SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks missed the WWE SuperShow live event on Saturday night in Charlotte, North Carolina.



It was announced at the event that Belair and Banks would not be appearing due to "unforeseen circumstances".



Sasha Banks returned to WWE TV a few weeks ago. After appearing to be on Bianca Belair's side, The Legit Boss turned on the SmackDown Women's Champion. Last week in the main event of SmackDown, the two had a contract signing segment for their title match at SummerSlam.

WWE did a great job in hyping up the match and fans are excited to see these two clash once again at SummerSlam. The two previously faced each other in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 37 where Bianca Belair defeated Sasha Banks to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Bianca Belair cut a furious promo on Talking Smack, claiming that she will retire Sasha Banks at SummerSlam:

"You know what, it didn't even have to be this way. Me and Sasha, we made history at WrestleMania. We've had all these amazing moments. We got an ESPY. I tried to give Sasha a chance. You know, I would have gladly given her a rematch but she had to do this, she had to come in and do this. You know what, all that is over and done with. I'm done playing these games with Sasha. I call myself the EST for a reason, so when I see her next week and at SummerSlam, oh it's going to be on. Everyone wants to talk about how Sasha's a legend in the making. Well, I might just retire her at SummerSlam and make her legend that night. I'm done with this. I'm done with Sasha," said Bianca Belair. (h/t Fightful)

We hope that both the performers are doing well and we get to see their much-anticipated match at SummerSlam. Stay tuned for any updates on the situation.

