Confused entrant, exceptional disguise - 4 hilarious things R-Truth could do in the WWE Royal Rumble

R-Truth has become one of the best parts of WWE programming in recent years and has been a hilarious addition to the show when he has a joke to share.

Truth has played a joke in the Rumble before, where he headed out with a ladder and thought that it was a ladder match, but there are a number of other things he could do this year to have an impact.

#4. R-Truth enters the Women's Royal Rumble by mistake

R-Truth has entered the Women's Royal Rumble before, but this is a mistake that could be made again this weekend if he heads out and accidentally becomes an entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble.

Having worked with the women before, Truth will be able to work with the Women's Division again and could be eliminated by someone like Raquel Rodriguez, but it would still have the fun effect.

#3. R-Truth is eliminated and returns in disguise

Truth is very smart, but he knows he won't be able to win the Royal Rumble without help. Truth could be one of the early entrants in the match and be eliminated before the bigger names come out and then enter when Logan Paul is in the ring, dressed as KSI.

Truth made the joke about being KSI on his birthday a few days ago and could use this as a way to distract Logan Paul and force him to be eliminated from the Rumble.

#2. R-Truth eliminates one person and believes he has won

Truth has been in several Rumble matches before, but it's unclear if he knows the rules. If Truth came out at number 9 and was able to eliminate the people ahead of him, this could lead to him believing he won.

Obviously there would be a countdown and someone else heading out at number 10, but for a few seconds, Truth could feel as though he had won the match and then be eliminated anyway.

#1. R-Truth tries to pin someone in the Royal Rumble match

As already noted, the rules of The Royal Rumble are confusing for some, but Truth could decide to head out to the ring and believe that it's an elimination match and he needs to pin his opponents.

This wouldn't be the first time; there have been several attempted pins in the Rumble before. Back in 2021, Alicia Fox actually pinned the 24/7 Champion in the Royal Rumble match to win the title.

