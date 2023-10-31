Contract tampering to start within WWE? What to expect from Nick Aldis on RAW

WWE RAW could see massive changes in the near future. For over three years, Adam Pearce was the heart and soul of the company, running the show from top to bottom.

However, things changed a few weeks ago when Triple H announced Nick Aldis as the General Manager of SmackDown and promoted Pearce to the General Manager of WWE RAW.

Since then, both authority figures have started a cold war, especially after the Jimmy and Jey Uso antics on both shows last week.

Nick Aldis, at first impression, looks like a very charming, soft-spoken, and gentle guy; however, his looks are quite deceiving. Last week on the red brand, he was seen talking to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, and Pearce had issues citing contract tampering and talking to talent.

We could see that happen tonight as well. Nick Aldis claimed to keep SmackDown as the number-one show two weeks ago. To deliver the results, one should not be surprised if he goes to any lengths to achieve that, even if it means poaching superstars from RAW. This could also be the start of a rivalry between both managers, who then lead their armies into war at Survivor Series.

New superstars to debut on WWE RAW tonight?

Tonight on RAW, two new superstars will live out their dream of wrestling on the main roster. Another top tag team from NXT has paid their dues and could finally make it to the main roster.

A few days ago, coach Chad Gale took to 'X' to issue an Alpha Academy Open Challenge. The challenge was accepted by former NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers.

According to rumors, the Monday night show will be booked very differently in comparison to its normal self. That is because many top talents are going to be rested due to their upcoming travel to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel.

As for The Creed Brothers, it is still uncertain whether this call is a one-off or whether they are now permanent on the main roster. We sincerely hope they grab this opportunity with both hands.

