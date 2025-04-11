Controversial 47-year-old WWE legend, not Brock Lesnar, to face Randy Orton at ‘Mania 41? Exploring the potential

WWE WrestleMania 41 is on the horizon, and fans' excitement to witness some of the all-time greats in the squared circle is at an all-time high. One of the legends the fans have been excited to see in the ring is Randy Orton. However, the latter's match with Kevin Owens got canceled, which has led to the star searching for a new opponent.

WWE legend, one-half of the TNA Tag Team Champions, and one of the most controversial stars in history, Jeff Hardy, could return to WrestleMania to face the Viper. Both men have torn each other apart multiple times and are considered to be each other's greatest rivals.

Randy Orton was initially set to face Kevin Owens in a singles match at the Grandest Stage Of Them All, but the Prizefighter announced his neck injury on SmackDown, which canceled the match.

With Orton on the verge of missing WrestleMania, Jeff Hardy could return to confront the Viper this week on the blue brand. Both men could look back at their massive feuds and matches from the past, which have stolen the spotlight every time.

Both men could then agree to one final match against each other for the first time in almost seven years before one of them announced his retirement. Considering the deal between WWE and TNA lately, a potential move like this could enhance the business between both companies. Further, this could put some spotlight on TNA at WrestleMania, elevating their status in the industry.

Jeff Hardy addressed ending his career in WWE recently

Former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy has had a long career filled with ups and downs. He is known for his risk-taking nature and extraordinary performances throughout his career.

During a recent interview with The Wrestle Spot, Hardy stated that he was ashamed for failing in his career multiple times. The legend added that the perfect way for him to end his career would be to take his rightful spot in the WWE Hall of Fame.

"I’m so ashamed, and I still feel so much shame and guilt, but I gotta get past that and just believe in myself and continue to stay on the path that I’m on. Anything is possible for Jeff Hardy moving forward. Who knows? Hopefully, the perfect ending to my career would be to end up in the WWE Hall of Fame and go out on a high note instead of a depressing low, and I feel like that’s going to happen."

Jeff Hardy returning to the company to face Randy Orton in a potential match would be one of the best ways to kick off his Retirement Tour. The star has had a long history with the Viper, and a stage like WrestleMania could be the best place for Hardy to redeem his name as one of the greatest stars ever to step foot in the squared circle.

