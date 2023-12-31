Controversial 6ft 8in former Superstar to wrestle first WWE match in 16 years at The Royal Rumble? Exploring the possibility

The Royal Rumble takes place in just under a month's time and fans are already speculating about who WWE could be planning as a surprise for the match.

While several names have been circulating online, one may have slipped under the radar, since he appeared on Monday Night RAW last month in a forgettable backstage segment where he uttered his famous "It wasn't my fault" catchphrase.

It's still unclear why Snitsky returned to be part of a segment with Chelsea Green, but he could have been in town negotiating a return to the company and decided to include himself in a backstage segment.

Snitsky requested his release back in 2008 and has since appeared on the Independent circuit a number of times.

Snitsky has not stepped foot in a WWE ring in almost 16 years but this could change at The Royal Rumble if he is one of the surprise entrants in the match, since he is the kind of big man who could test someone like Bobby Lashley or Omos.

Could Snitsky open a feud with a number of current WWE Superstars at The Royal Rumble?

Many former stars return for one last match at The Royal Rumble and then don't appear again, but Snitsky could open a feud with several underutilized stars if given the chance.

The former star was part of some of the most controversial storylines throughout his time on RAW and SmackDown and could bring that to the table if he was allowed to feud with some of the stars of today.

Snitsky brings something different and given the knowledge of the acting business that he has acquired since leaving WWE, he could offer some advice to some of the up-and-coming talent in NXT as well.

