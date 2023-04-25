Controversial former WWE Superstar announces his return to Mixed Martial Arts

Earlier today, polarizing former WWE Superstar Jack Claffey (a.k.a. Jack Gallagher) announced that he will be returning to compete in Mixed Martial Arts.

Prior to signing for World Wrestling Entertainment full-time in 2016, the English star competed in two amateur mixed martial arts fights earlier that year, with him picking up wins in both bouts via submission.

Now, seven years after his last fight in the cage, the 33-year-old recently revealed on social media that he will be fighting on June 3 for the French MMA promotion, Hexagone.

During his four-year stint at World Wrestling Entertainment, Jack Claffey was predominantly seen performing on 205 Live, a weekly program that showcased the company's Cruiserweight division.

Why did Jack Claffey leave WWE?

In June 2020, an allegation of sexual misconduct was made towards Jack, with World Wrestling Entertainment immediately releasing him from his contract.

Following the allegations, Claffey gave a candid interview with Wrestling Inc, a few months later regarding his release as well as the allegations made against him.

"Following these allegation, I proactively contacted the Head of WWE Talent Relations to take responsibility for my actions, as I was aware that the woman who made the allegations and I had both attended the same New Year's Eve party. I was then informed that this would be a breach of the company ethics policy, and this is what led to my release form my contract with the WWE." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Since his release in 2020, Jack Claffey has not competed in a professional wrestling match since, and with his return to Mixed Martial Arts confirmed, it is highly unlikely he will compete in the ring any time soon.

