Controversial Shawn Michaels rival, imposing big man - 5 Australian WWE Superstars who could be in a major match at the rumored stadium supershow

A major WWE show in Australia could be coming before 2023 ends. According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer (Via Fightful), World Wrestling Entertainment is hoping to have a show in Western Australia later this year, with speculation being Perth as the possible city to hold the event.

This news comes off the heels of World Wrestling Entertainment expanding its reach for major premium live events beyond just the continental United States. Elimination Chamber took place in Montreal, Canada, last month, and Clash at the Castle streamed from Wales last fall.

The international schedule is packed for much of the year going forward as well. Backlash will air live from Puerto Rico, WWE King and Queen of the Ring will take place in Saudi Arabia, and Money in the Bank will take place in England.

A big Australian show would fit in well with this stacked lineup. While many top stars will appear at the event, if it does indeed take place, the company also has a handful of popular and talented superstars native to the country who could be a major part of the event. Who might appear?

Below are five Australian WWE Superstars who could be in a major match at the rumored stadium supershow.

#5. Rhea Ripley is one of the top stars in the company

Rhea Ripley is one of the top stars in WWE. She's a former NXT UK, NXT, and RAW Women's Champion. She's also a former tag team champion alongside Nikki A.S.H., now known as Nikki Cross.

The Eradicator of The Judgment Day has a big month coming up. After winning the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match, Ripley will challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania Hollywood.

The Nightmare is undoubtedly the biggest Australian star in WWE today and possibly of all time. Given her major WrestleMania match, Ripley could be a champion going into the big event, where she'd inevitably receive a hero's welcome from the fans.

#4. WWE NXT's Indi Hartwell is ready for the main roster

Indi Hartwell

Indi Hartwell is an Australian superstar currently signed to the NXT brand. While she hasn't held a ton of gold during her run with WWE, she did capture the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles alongside The Poison Pixie Candice LeRae.

The impressive star has been on NXT for a few years now but has mostly been lost in the shuffle as of late. Many believe that she's long overdue for a main roster call-up. She's often fantasy-booked to join Candice LeRae on RAW or even join Damage CTRL.

Given that fans eagerly await the talented Indi's arrival on RAW and SmackDown, WWE could opt to delay the push to the main roster for a little while longer.

If Indi debuts in Australia in front of her home country, she may receive a huge pop from the audience. That moment alone could set her on a path toward superstardom.

#3. The powerful Bronson Reed could make the card

Bronson Reed

Bronson Reed is one of the most imposing superstars in WWE. The superheavyweight first began his run with the company on NXT. While on the former black-and-gold brand, Bronson won the NXT North American Championship.

Reed only recently returned to World Wrestling Entertainment. He was released due to budget cuts in 2021, allegedly due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Upon Triple H's rise to power, Bronson returned to the promotion and is now a dominant force on Monday Night RAW.

Where Bronson fits on the card for this potential supershow depends on what time of year it may arrive. If the event takes place after Money in the Bank, the big man could potentially have the briefcase and challenge for a world title at the big show. Regardless, he's likely to make a Tsunami-sized splash in a massive stadium.

#2. Emma recently returned to the company

Emma at Tribute To The Troops 2022

Emma is partially responsible for the rise of women's wrestling in WWE. She and Paige, now known as Saraya on All Elite Wrestling television, helped kickstart the Divas Revolution on NXT. This later became the Women's Evolution.

The popular star is yet another star who recently returned to the promotion. Emma was previously released around five years ago but reappeared in 2022.

While Emma hasn't received a massive push since rejoining World Wrestling Entertainment, she has helped establish roster depth. That could change this year, however. Given that she's never won a title in the company, the former IMPACT Wrestling star challenging for a belt in Australia could make for a great story.

#1. Grayson Waller could get out of Shawn Michaels' hair

Grayson Waller is one of the brashest stars in WWE. He signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2021, initially appearing on 205 Live. Grayson has since taken the NXT brand by storm.

The cocky NXT star is currently in a feud with Shawn Michaels. HBK acts as the General Manager of the developmental brand, and the two keep butting heads. Shawn hopes to put an end to Waller's behavior, making him fight Johnny Gargano at the upcoming NXT Stand & Deliver event.

The young star hasn't yet won a title on NXT, but he's arguably ready for the main roster. He has a ton of personality and can talk on the microphone as good as almost anybody. If he is to be called up, the usually despised Waller may be loved if he competes in Australia.

