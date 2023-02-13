Controversial star set for major WrestleMania match, dominant champion - 5 WWE Superstars who have never been inside Elimination Chamber

The 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber event is almost here. The big show will take place this Saturday, live from Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Several big matches are booked for the program, including a huge Undisputed WWE Universal Championship bout. Still, much of the focus is on the imposing and intimidating Elimination Chamber structure.

Two six-person Elimination Chamber Matches are scheduled for the event. One will feature Austin Theory, Johnny Gargano, Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, and Montez Ford fighting for the United States Championship.

The other Elimination Chamber Match scheduled for Montreal will feature Raquel Rodriguez, Nikki Cross, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Asuka, and Natalya. The winner of that bout will fight Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

With so many talented stars set to participate in the big match, fans may be surprised at some big names in WWE who are yet to step foot in the dangerous structure. This article will look at a handful of top stars currently active who haven’t wrestled in the beloved stipulation match yet.

Below are five WWE Superstars who have never been inside the Elimination Chamber.

#5. Logan Paul is still fairly new to WWE

Logan Paul at Crown Jewel

Logan Paul is a major star both in WWE and away from pro wrestling. He's an actor, vlogger, social media influencer, and amateur boxer who first signed with WWE last year to wrestle on a part-time basis.

The controversial Paul only started competing in World Wrestling Entertainment last year. His first bout was at WrestleMania 38, and he's had three other matches since then. Logan has shown incredible potential despite working so few times.

The Maverick was injured during his match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Thankfully, he's made a full recovery and appeared at the 2023 Royal Rumble. Still, he's only a part-time star and doesn't attend every Premium Live Event.

#4. Angelo Dawkins almost qualified for the bout

Angelo Dawkins is proving to be a top dog in WWE, one week at a time. The former NXT, RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champion is one-half of The Street Profits.

While Montez Ford has often been called the standout of the team, Dawkins has been beating the Marty Jannetty comparisons over the past several months, proving he's a star on the rise.

Despite being part of WWE's main roster for several years now, Dawkins is yet to participate in an Elimination Chamber Match. He did compete at the 2020 event but in a standard tag team match against Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy. Interestingly, Dawkins almost qualified for the bout.

He, unfortunately, lost to Damian Priest and thus didn't earn his way into the match. His partner, Montez Ford, did end up winning his qualifying match and will be in the United States Championship match taking place this weekend.

#3. Omos is yet to unleash pain inside the sinister structure

Omos at Crown Jewel

Omos is the tallest superstar on RAW and SmackDown. The Nigerian Giant has been a force to be reckoned with, even without holding a major singles championship.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion not yet entering an Elimination Chamber Match is somewhat surprising. In fact, the giant star hasn't yet competed at an Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event at all.

Truthfully, Omos has been somewhat lost in the shuffle ever since he feuded with and ultimately lost to Braun Strowman last year. He's still with MVP, and some think he may find himself in The Hurt Business, but for now, he has no foreseeable role at WWE Elimination Chamber.

#2. Gunther may not fit in with the unique stipulation match

forever botchamania @Maffewgregg GUNTHER's current IC Title reign is the 6th longest in the history of the championship (longer than Shelton Benjamin's 2004 run but shorter than The Rock's 1997-1998 reign) GUNTHER's current IC Title reign is the 6th longest in the history of the championship (longer than Shelton Benjamin's 2004 run but shorter than The Rock's 1997-1998 reign) https://t.co/sGLx94cXUr

Gunther is a dominant force on Friday Night SmackDown. The powerful Austrian has won two major titles during his tenure in WWE thus far. He's the longest reigning United Kingdom Champion, an accolade that will never change now that the brand no longer exists.

The Ring General not yet being in an Elimination Chamber Match makes sense. He joined the main roster following WrestleMania and the previous Elimination Chamber event that took place leading up to the big event.

The Imperium leader is the current Intercontinental Champion, rapidly becoming one of the longest-reigning champions of all time. While he isn't on the Elimination Chamber card, he will defend his title the night prior against Madcap Moss on SmackDown.

#1. Ronda Rousey has surprisingly never entered the Elimination Chamber

Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey is a big star both in and out of WWE. The former UFC Champion has managed to win the RAW Women's Championship once and the SmackDown Women's Championship twice in her career so far.

The Baddest Woman on The Planet not being in an Elimination Chamber Match seems odd at first, but it makes sense. She's only been with the company for a few years, excluding her long absences. Rousey doesn't perform at every Premium Live Event either.

Rousey isn't yet announced for the upcoming Premium Live Event, so it won't be at least another yet until she can participate in the dangerous bout. She's currently teaming up with Shayna Baszler, so there's always a chance that the two could be in an Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles someday.

