WATCH: Controversial storylines WWE Superstars refused

One thing that genuinely makes WWE interesting is its storylines. From Shane McMahon purchasing WCW to the rise of Kofi Kingston, these angles are what distinguish sports entertainment from other sports.

Every once in a while, Vince McMahon's promotion works on some controversial storylines that get fans talking. While wrestling enthusiasts have witnessed many controversial moments in the squared circle, certain things were so contentious that even the superstars had to reject bringing them to television.

Many WWE Superstars had to reject some controversial ideas

The names we have chosen for the video above are:

Ken Shamrock

Jeff Hardy

AJ Lee

Owen Hart

Stephanie McMahon

Watch the video to find out which particular angle they did turn down. Do tell us in the comments what your reaction would've been had these controversial moments actually happened.

