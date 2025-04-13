Controversial WWE group to return after 24 years on RAW? Exploring recent teases

The Women's Division has been stacked over the past few weeks, with four women's matches already announced for WWE WrestleMania next weekend. However, one team that will be upset that they missed out on the chance to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championships is Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

The duo competed on SmackDown for the first time without Sonya Deville and were clearly annoyed that they didn't come out on top. The two women have been getting angrier and angrier at other women's stars for dressing in what they see as inappropriate attire and have teased the return of the controversial team known as Right To Censor.

The group was upset that women were wrestling in lack of clothing at the time, but split in 2001. The faction initially included Ivory, Steve Richards, Val Venis, The Kat, The Godfather, and Bull Buchanan. This time around, it appears that Shayna and Zoey could start as a duo before adding more to their group.

Will Right To Censor make their return on WWE RAW?

Despite appearing on SmackDown, Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler are RAW stars and could debut their new personas on the red brand. It seems like a group that could certainly work on WWE TV in the current generation, and they have several women they could target on the red brand.

This could be their only shot at getting on the WrestleMania card if they can set up a story this week on RAW and have Adam Pearce grant them a match. There is still room for action on both nights of WrestleMania, so Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark could certainly be added to the card if they have a strong enough pull.

It will be interesting to see if WWE pulls the trigger on this group before WrestleMania.

