  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Controversial WWE group to return after 24 years on RAW? Exploring recent teases

Controversial WWE group to return after 24 years on RAW? Exploring recent teases

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified Apr 13, 2025 17:15 GMT
This would be iconic! (image via WWE)
This would be iconic! (image via WWE)

The Women's Division has been stacked over the past few weeks, with four women's matches already announced for WWE WrestleMania next weekend. However, one team that will be upset that they missed out on the chance to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championships is Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

Ad

The duo competed on SmackDown for the first time without Sonya Deville and were clearly annoyed that they didn't come out on top. The two women have been getting angrier and angrier at other women's stars for dressing in what they see as inappropriate attire and have teased the return of the controversial team known as Right To Censor.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The group was upset that women were wrestling in lack of clothing at the time, but split in 2001. The faction initially included Ivory, Steve Richards, Val Venis, The Kat, The Godfather, and Bull Buchanan. This time around, it appears that Shayna and Zoey could start as a duo before adding more to their group.

Will Right To Censor make their return on WWE RAW?

Despite appearing on SmackDown, Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler are RAW stars and could debut their new personas on the red brand. It seems like a group that could certainly work on WWE TV in the current generation, and they have several women they could target on the red brand.

Ad
Ad

This could be their only shot at getting on the WrestleMania card if they can set up a story this week on RAW and have Adam Pearce grant them a match. There is still room for action on both nights of WrestleMania, so Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark could certainly be added to the card if they have a strong enough pull.

It will be interesting to see if WWE pulls the trigger on this group before WrestleMania.

About the author
Phillipa Mariee

Phillipa Mariee

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Brandon Nell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications