"They are being fed lines" Ex-WWE commentator responds to recent criticism of Corey Graves and Michael Cole

Renee Paquette (known as Renee Young in WWE) has given her support to both Corey Graves and Michael Cole following recent comments they made on air.

Graves and Cole caused uproar online after their statements on air in regards to the recent RAW walkout involving Sasha Banks and Naomi. The comments did not sit well with the WWE Universe.

Speaking on her show Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha, Renee stated that the anger towards the commentary team is unjust. As they are merely relaying what Vince McMahon is wanting them to say:

"Guys you have to keep in mind they are a part of the show, you know when you think of somebody being a broadcaster, they are being fed lines. I don’t know what their opinion is or what their stance is on any of this, but for people to take shots at those guys that’s just not fair." From 24:12 to 24:29

WWE @WWE Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. There will be a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. There will be a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. https://t.co/8xhJe0l5bV

Michael Cole proclaimed to the WWE Universe that Sasha Banks and Naomi have let their fans down. Anger from supporters of the former tag champions has been directed towards him for making that statement. According to Young, this is unfair as commentary are told what to say through their headsets.

Carmella has come out in support of her husband Corey Graves

During last week's broadcast of Monday Night RAW, a soundbite caught the attention of the WWE Universe. Corey Graves branded both Banks and Naomi as "unprofessional" for walking out of the show.

After this statement, many sought to direct their anger towards Graves for what he said. Corey Graves' wife and WWE Superstar Carmella appeared to defend her husband via Twitter, implying that he was told to say "unprofessional".

The Boss and The Glow's actions are still one of the most talked about things in wrestling. A lot of frustration has been thrown with no one sure of knowing who is in the wrong. It's safe to say that until we hear the former champions side of the story, the truth behind their walkout is still unclear.

