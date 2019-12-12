Corey Graves calls on WWE to fix ongoing problem on RAW and SmackDown

Fans always get an honest opinion from Corey Graves

Corey Graves gave his opinion on last week’s edition of After The Bell that Charlotte Flair’s “The Queen” character does not feel as special as it once did, adding that she seems to be “going through the motions” in her current storyline on WWE RAW.

Elaborating on the topic on this week’s podcast, Graves explained that he only used Flair – one of his close friends – as an example to show how there is an ongoing problem in the women’s divisions on both RAW and SmackDown.

The SmackDown commentator said he is unsure how WWE can fix the lack of buzz around women’s wrestling on both shows, while he insinuated that Asuka’s use of “the dreaded Poison Mist” to win matches makes her look weak compared to her early days on the main roster when she won the 2018 Royal Rumble.

He went on to question Carmella’s lack of meaningful storylines on SmackDown of late, and he said Bayley “does not feel important” following her recent heel turn.

“This is not a knock on any of the women. Our women are insanely talented. I don’t know if it takes another hashtag. That’s what started the Women’s Evolution... ‘Give Divas A Chance’. How about giving the Women’s Champions, who are all through the roster, give them the opportunity to be the spotlight?”

On a positive note, Graves added that he thinks former Riott Squad member Liv Morgan is “a star waiting to be born”.

(If you use quotes from this article, please credit After The Bell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription).