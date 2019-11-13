Corey Graves calls out WWE for 'wasting' two key Superstars

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 13 Nov 2019, 20:10 IST SHARE

Corey Graves is not afraid to give his opinion

Corey Graves has been very outspoken about his thoughts on WWE’s current storylines since beginning his new After The Bell podcast in October.

This week, the SmackDown commentator revealed that he did not watch the RAW taping in Manchester after he had finished calling the action with Michael Cole for Friday’s pre-recorded SmackDown episode. Instead, he watched RAW on Monday as he usually would when it airs live.

One of Graves’ biggest takeaways from the show was how WWE has used The Viking Raiders’ Erik and Ivar since they moved to the red brand from NXT earlier in the year.

The RAW Tag Team Champions defeated Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster on this week’s RAW. Although Graves was happy to see the NXT UK duo appear on television, he felt that the match highlighted a long-standing problem with WWE’s booking of Erik and Ivar.

“Unfortunately, what I took out of that is the waste that has become the RAW Tag Team Champions, The Viking Raiders. That’s right, I’m calling it a waste. I’m not calling them a waste; I am calling what I see of The Viking Raiders on my television... is nothing but a massive missed opportunity.”

Graves added that WWE has made the former NXT Tag Team Champions look “cartoony and silly” by having them win squash matches against unknown opponents in recent months, most notably when they defeated The East Hampton Polo Boys last week.

(If you use quotes from this article, please credit After The Bell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription).

Now you can rate RAW, SmackDown and NXT matches on Sportskeeda!