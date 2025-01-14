Corey Graves to challenge 37-year-old star to a fight at WrestleMania due to major issue? Potential in-ring return explored

Corey Graves has become one of WWE's most renowned figures. Serving as a commentator, he has played an integral role in elevating the intensity and drama of the matches alongside Michael Cole. However, the 40-year-old recently found himself at a crossroads as he was removed from the commentary panel with Pat McAfee replacing him on Monday Night RAW.

This very reason could become the catalyst for a match between Graves and McAfee at WrestleMania 41. The speculation caught fire after the recent situation ignited a storm of controversy. In a recent tweet, Corey Graves poignantly expressed his disappointment at getting removed from the commentary panel on RAW, implying the act was unjust.

Whether his tweet was a reflection of his real-life frustration or an act of storytelling is unknown at this point. Regardless of what it is, WWE could certainly capitalize on its hype, incorporating it into a storyline angle. Just as WrestleMania gets closer, Graves could return and confront McAfee— who replaced him on the desk.

In a shocking turn of events, he might challenge the 37-year-old Pat McAfee to a match at The Showcase of The Immortals this year. For decades, WrestleMania has served as the hallowed ground for celebrity matchups, dream encounters, and fantasy bouts. Therefore, Corey Graves vs. Pat McAfee could be one of those showcase matches that could draw massive eyeballs.

Should WWE decide to capitalize on the ongoing controversy, this could also lead to the highly anticipated in-ring return of Graves. It remains to be seen what the company's creative head, Triple H, has in store.

Corey Graves to stay away from WWE following his removal from the commentary panel?

Corey Graves has been a part of WWE for quite some time now. However, the situation surrounding him has recently created a huge buzz among fans with everyone speculating what the future holds for him. Will the 40-year-old walk into the shadows and go on a temporary hiatus from the company?

It doesn't seem likely. Graves is expected to remain actively involved with WWE. He is seemingly set to remain on the NXT commentary team, joining Vic Joseph and Booker T to make it a three-man booth.

However, there is a chance considering WWE has a two-man commentary panel on every brand, that Corey Graves might replace one of them on the NXT desk. Keeping the 40-year-old out would certainly be a missed opportunity, especially considering the flavor and excitement he brings to the matches and segments with his voice.

Therefore, the Stamford-based promotion may not keep him away for long and fans can expect Graves to remain a part of weekly programming.

