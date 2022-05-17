"The onus is on us" - Corey Graves claims fans should always have high expectations for WWE

WWE RAW commentator Corey Graves has commented on the high expectations that fans have for the promotion.

Vince McMahon's company has been a leader in the wrestling industry for decades now. Its programming saw a significant jump during the late 1990s and early 2000s, which is popularly termed "The Attitude Era." Since then, the promotion has tracked toward the status of cultural juggernaut.

WWE at this stage is consistently generating record revenue. The brand has become so synonymous with sports entertainment that many outside the fanbase simply use the company's name as a stand-in for the entire industry. Having attained this status, viewers naturally expect WWE to deliver the highest quality programming.

RAW commentator Corey Graves seems to agree. Speaking on WWE After The Bell, Graves explained that it is WWE's responsibility to match the expectations of the audience:

"You should come in with high expectations, particularly in this day and age. This is WWE, we are the worldwide leader in sports entertainment. WWE is a global entity. It is okay to have high expectations for everything we do. The onus is on us as WWE to provide the fans and meet their expectations because it's not like we're this fledgling thing. 'Oh, there are growing pains. We're gonna get there.'" (H/T: Fightful )

Corey Graves helped Roman Reigns choose his ring name

Graves has been with WWE for over a decade now, and his contributions to the company go far beyond his commentary and wrestling tenure. The 38-year-old has also been a panelist, host, and podcaster for the promotion, and even contributed to one of WWE's biggest personalities of the modern era: Roman Reigns.

During a recent interview with WrestleTalk, Graves revealed that he suggested the spelling of Roman's last name. He also noted that The Tribal Chief has acknowledged the suggestion a number of times:

"I won’t say I named Roman Reigns, but I did suggest that he spells his last name the way he does. He’s actually acknowledged it a few times, which I thought was really cool. That’s my little contribution to ‘The Head Of The Table’," said Graves. (H/T: WrestleTalk)

