Corey Graves confused by 'car crash' storyline on WWE RAW

Corey Graves did not enjoy the latest Lana development

Corey Graves made headlines last week when he called on WWE to end the “ridiculous” storyline between Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley on RAW.

Speaking on this week’s episode of his new After The Bell podcast, the SmackDown commentator clarified that he is a fan of the three Superstars in the storyline, but he is still confused about who WWE is trying to appeal to with the “car crash” love triangle.

“In no way, shape or form am I speaking ill of the people involved in this. Maybe it’s just not my flavour of ice cream. I guess a lot more people enjoy car crashes than I do.”

The latest episode of RAW saw Lana reveal that she is nine weeks pregnant and that Rusev – not her new boyfriend, Lashley – is the father. However, after Lashley attacked “The Bulgarian Brute” in the middle of the ring, Lana later confirmed that she was lying and she is not pregnant.

Graves disliked the latest storyline development and joked that he needed a cold shower after watching the segment, which was heavily booed by the Manchester fans.

“I’m confused. Just enjoy it for what it is. If nothing else, it’s a car crash and everybody else will be better off when this runs its course. I know that after sitting through that, I wanted to take a cold shower, maybe even some time off!”

