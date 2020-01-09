Corey Graves highlights major flaw in Brock Lesnar's new WWE storyline

Brock Lesnar is the WWE Champion

Speaking on his After The Bell podcast, Corey Graves questioned why WWE repeatedly referred to Brock Lesnar’s Royal Rumble No.1 starting position as “unprecedented” on the latest episode of RAW.

The Royal Rumble is usually made up of 30 Superstars who all have the same goal of winning the match to earn an opportunity at a World Championship in one of the featured matches at WrestleMania.

However, Lesnar is already the WWE Champion, which means he will become the second person in WWE history – following Roman Reigns in 2016 – to enter the match as the holder of a World Championship.

Graves clarified that seeing more of Lesnar on WWE television is never a bad thing, but he does not think the company should have used the word “unprecedented” so much during Monday’s announcement, given that Reigns was in a similar position just four years ago.

“Now I remember what I wanted to complain about, because that’s what I do. The massive announcement of Brock Lesnar being the number one entry into the Royal Rumble match because nobody is deserving of an opportunity at his WWE Championship. An unprecedented manoeuvre!

“I guess, if you want to look at semantics and technicalities, it is unprecedented, but didn’t Roman Reigns start the Royal Rumble match a couple of years ago as WWE Champion? And it was against his will. Brock volunteered to fight twenty-nine other guys.”

Unlike Reigns’ WWE Championship match in the 2016 Royal Rumble, which Triple H went on to win, Lesnar’s title will not be on the line in the 2020 Royal Rumble.