Corey Graves pitches interesting WrestleMania storyline for former IC Champion

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 14 Nov 2019, 20:50 IST SHARE

Corey Graves is a big fan of Big E's work

Speaking on the latest edition of his After The Bell podcast, Corey Graves praised Big E’s work in WWE and revealed that he wants the former Intercontinental Champion to become a main-event Superstar in the near future.

The New Day star's fellow faction member, Kofi Kingston, won the WWE Championship during his run as a singles competitor earlier in 2019, but Big E has not had a prolonged run in one-on-one matches since 2014.

“Big E has got future WWE or Universal Champion written all over him. As entertaining as all three of The New Day members are in front of the camera, we haven’t even scratched the tip of the iceberg with what Big E is capable of as a performer.”

Graves went on to say that Big E is one of the funniest people he has ever met, and he would like to see WWE build a storyline where he eventually triumphs at WrestleMania.

“Big E is wildly talented and, honest to God, man, I would love some sort of control to make this happen. I could start right now and I think take this all the way to WrestleMania: Big E’s final opportunity.”

The SmackDown commentator clarified that he would not necessarily want to see The New Day split up, but he feels now is the time for Big E to be given the opportunity to break out as a main-event singles Superstar.

We want to know what you think of the matches that you see on TV! Go to our WWE page here and rate and comment what you thought of them!