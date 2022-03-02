WWE commentator Corey Graves says calling WrestleMania is easier than RAW

WWE commentator Corey Graves has stated how much he enjoys calling the action on events like WrestleMania instead of the weekly grind of Monday Night RAW.

Corey Graves has been a mainstay of the WWE commentary team for over five years now, earning many plaudits for his announcing style along the way.

In a recent interview with Joey Hayden of The Dallas Morning News, Graves spoke of how he prefers commentating on WrestleMania compared to RAW due to the fun nature of the show.

“RAW is hectic,” Graves explained. “There is a lot of traffic going on. There are ads, there are packages you have to throw to. WrestleMania in particular is, I don’t want to say easy to call, but it’s fun because you just get lost in it. I get to sit down and despite me being Corey Graves, color commentator, 15-year-old me gets to come out and, you know, lend that fandom to where I’m at in life.” H/T Wrestling Inc

Several reports show how ruthless Vince McMahon can be on the headset towards WWE's announcement team during weekly broadcasts. An event like Mania seems to allow the commentators to have more fun on the show.

Two new matches were announced for WrestleMania 38 earlier this week

With WWE's biggest premium live event of the year well and truly on the horizon, the card for the show of shows is starting to take shape.

Two new matches were added to the mania card during this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

The first was a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match between champions Carmella and Queen Zelina vs Sasha Banks and Naomi.

The second matchup is a contest that wrestling fans have been dreaming of for many years now, Edge vs AJ Styles.

After AJ accepted the Rated R Superstar's challenge, Edge threw away any respect that the two superstars may have shared. The Ultimate Opportunist mercilessly attacked his opponent in the ring to close out this week's RAW.

