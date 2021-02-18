"I'm sure the internet is going to blow up" - WWE commentator compares Bruno Sammartino to current star

WWE SmackDown commentator Corey Graves has compared current WWE star Cesaro to WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino.

While speaking on After The Bell, Corey Graves drew parallels between Cesaro and Sammartino. Graves said that Cesaro could be compared to Bruno Sammartino, with both of them having similar features, having come from a foreign country and their ability inside the ring.

"It is my personal belief that with the right situation surrounding him, Cesaro could reach very, very new and high levels of success if he was looked at in the same way that fans at one point looked at Bruno Sammartino. I'm sure the internet is going to blow up and go, 'Corey Graves compares Cesaro to Bruno Sammartino', and I am, but not in a legendary, Hall of Fame Bruno Sammartino, the guy who is Americana, pop culture. But he was a classy immigrant, who came to the United States - Bruno's backstory is amazing, having to flee because of the Nazis... Bruno lived the life. Comes to America and becomes the biggest star in pro wrestling/sports entertainment. Bruno wasn't a flashy guy, Bruno wasn't known for captivating interviews. Bruno, from the footage I've seen, has never really blown my mind with his ability to speak. Bruno was just the 'dude'. Bruno was the best wrestler in the world, and people promoted him as such and treated him as such, so the fans looked at him with that reverance - this is the guy. He is the guy that was the champion for years, and years, because no one can beat Bruno because he's just that good."

What an eventful night... One step closer! pic.twitter.com/ndjJ4fe1aW — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) February 13, 2021

Corey Graves said that Sammartino didn't have the "glitz and glamor" but was tremendous in the ring. Cesaro should arguably be viewed in the same vein as a competitor and character as Sammartino, for his in-ring prowess and story.

Cesaro's potential future WWE title opportunities

Corey Graves says that Cesaro looks like a star and feels like a star, and said that the only thing holding him back is his mic skills.

Cesaro could get a chance at the WWE Universal Championship if he wins the upcoming Elimination Chamber match. The winner of that match will go on to face Roman Reigns, the current Universal Champion, later that night.

Cesaro and Daniel Bryan join Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin and Sami Zayn in the Elimination Chamber match where the winner will face Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal title on the spot! 🏆#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/QedPrwPXJL — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 13, 2021

