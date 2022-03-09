"I don’t know what the hell I’m doing" - Corey Graves on his role as a WWE broadcaster

WWE commentator Corey Graves recently stated that he still feels incredibly inexperienced as a broadcaster.

Since retiring from in-ring competition in 2014, Graves has been part of various commentary teams for RAW, SmackDown and NXT. Despite being in his current role for almost a decade now, the former NXT Tag Team Champion still feels like a complete amateur in his role.

In a recent appearance on the podcast Bleav in Pro Wrestling, Graves revealed that despite him being an experienced announcer, he does not feel he is in a position to give advice to people. This is due to the accidental manner in which he got his current job.

“From a broadcasting perspective, I can’t ever give anybody advice in good conscience, because I’m not a broadcaster. I accidentally fell into this world. I don’t know what the hell I’m doing. I wouldn’t be able to give you any sort of comparison from a broadcasting perspective. As a fan though, it’s super exciting (calling WrestleMania) for me to this very day." H/T Cageside Seats

Regardless of how Corey sees himself, it cannot be denied that the former wrestler turned announcer has been an entertaining and integral part of WWE's commentary team for the last eight years.

Corey Graves and Carmella both enjoy playing the bad guy roles on screen

When Corey Graves and Carmella announced their relationship to the world, they were met with some scrutiny from fans online.

Despite these setbacks, the couple have used the bad guy personas that they both portray on TV, enabling them to play up to a lot of the expectations that fans have of them.

During an interview with Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN, Corey Graves spoke of the fun he has while interacting with his partner during a live WWE broadcast.

"We get to walk a fine line because I am quote, unquote, a bad guy commentator, and she is a bad guy character. It's fun for me. There are a few superstars, and throughout my commentary career, I just get to be ridiculous. I go over the top on purpose, and I hope that I'm making some people mad, and I hope I'm making other people laugh." H/T DAZN

With their new reality show well under way, fans can expect to see a lot more of Corey Graves and Carmella interacting on WWE programming in the weeks to come.

