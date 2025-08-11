Could 31-year-old WWE Superstar finally return and cost AJ Styles the Intercontinental Title?

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Aug 11, 2025 15:42 GMT
WWE - 2025 SummerSlam - Source: Getty
Dominik Mysterio in action against AJ Styles

AJ Styles went one-on-one against Dominik Mysterio at WWE SummerSlam 2025 with the Intercontinental Championship on the line. Sadly, Styles was unable to win the gold. He got outsmarted by Dominik, who employed an underhanded tactic to retain the title.

Towards the end of the bout, 'Dirty' Dom unlaced his wrestling boot, and Styles pulled it off when he had him in the Calf Crusher submission. Smartly enough, Mysterio took advantage of a distracted referee and attacked Styles with the same boot. He then hit a Frog Splash on Styles from the top turnbuckle and secured the victory.

However, on last week's episode of RAW, AJ Styles made it clear that he was not done with Dominik Mysterio, setting up a potential IC Title rematch for Clash in Paris. This has now led fans to wonder if Ilja Dragunov could finally return to WWE and cost The Phenomenal One. If the rematch is confirmed, the 31-year-old superstar might make his comeback at the upcoming premium live event and cost Styles in a shocking twist.

also-read-trending Trending

Ilja Dragunov has been sidelined with a torn ACL since September 2024. However, rumor now has it that WWE is planning to bring back the superstar for a potential feud with AJ Styles, as part of a blockbuster storyline.

If this is proven true, Dragunov could finally make his comeback to the Stamford-based promotion and cost AJ in his potential IC Title match against Dominik at the upcoming event in France.

While this angle might sound promising, it is hypothetical and based on speculation. Nothing has been officially confirmed about Dragunov's return yet.

Triple H to set up Ilja Dragunov vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship?

If the above scenario plays out, Triple H could set up Ilja Dragunova vs. Dominik Mystero vs. AJ Styles in a Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship.

If Dragunov feuds with Styles after returning to WWE and costing The Phenomenal One the IC Title, the latter could seek another rematch against 'Dirty' Dom. To prevent The Mad Dragon from interfering for a second time, the creative team may add him to the match, making it a three-way bout for the gold.

That said, this angle is purely speculative, and nothing is confirmed yet.

