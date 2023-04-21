Could Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez be the next big influencer to come to WWE after Logan Paul?

WWE and UFC parent company Endeavor's deal could mean big things for the company, and might even see Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez enter a wrestling ring.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in a loving relationship with Georgina Rodriguez for the past seven years. The footballer has five children with the Spanish model over this time.

Could now be the time for Rodriguez to take the spotlight on a new stage?

WWE has made its intentions of going "mainstream" clear over recent years, with enormous celebrities like Logan Paul, Bad Bunny, and even the Jacka** crew all being part of WWE's shows. With the backing of Endeavor, their reach might extend further than ever before.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most popular personalities in the world. The footballer has over 578 million followers on Instagram. Georgina Rodriguez also has 49 million followers on the social media platform. She is regularly featured on magazine covers and even has a Netflix series about her daily life. It can hardly get more mainstream than that!

Obviously, expecting her to be able to wrestle a match might be pushing too far, but she could work as a manager for another wrestler, pushing them into the stratosphere. She clearly has a stage presence, and her innate charisma could go a long way in front of a WWE crowd.

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez would not be the first time a top celeb appeared in WWE

Long before WWE was looking for "mainstream" attention in the modern era, they were regularly bringing in celebs. Be it from combat sports like Mike Tyson, or even Pamela Anderson. Anderson appeared as the valet for Kevin Nash at WrestleMania XI.

Tune in at "My father's here and you're his favorite wrestler. Would you come meet him?" Pamela Anderson was class while working with Big Kev & WWE.Tune in at KliqThis.com "My father's here and you're his favorite wrestler. Would you come meet him?" Pamela Anderson was class while working with Big Kev & WWE.Tune in at KliqThis.com https://t.co/PwD2zV1dHg

Rodriguez might not need to take a major role in WWE programs either. The simple act of appearing as someone's manager might be more than enough to create headlines and get the social media attention that the company is looking for.

Any wrestler attached to her would also get a boost as a result of this.

While there have currently been no rumors of such a thing, even the possibility of it in the future might be everything that WWE has been wanting.

