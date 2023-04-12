Could Eva Marie be making her WWE return soon? Insight into latest speculation about 38-year-old

Eva Marie has been away from wrestling for 17 months at this point, but we could be seeing her pop-up on WWE programming soon.

Marie made her debut in the company in 2013 but parted ways in 2017. She then returned to the company in May 2021 but was released in November of the same year. However, when WWE cuts ties with its superstars, the door is never completely closed. Like many in the promotion have said throughout the years, never say never.

That's the same attitude that former WWE Superstar Eva Marie carries when it comes to a possible return to the promotion. In an interview with WrestleZone, All Red Everything revealed that not only is she open to a return, but she's constantly in talks with the company.

"Of course. That door is always open, I mean we’re in constant talks. When I had originally left, I was filming my first lead action movie, so ya know, that door is definitely one of those things that is always, always open and I’m definitely down to always cause some trouble and stir up some things, that’s for sure," Eva Marie said. [17:40 - 18:14]

Despite never being successful when it comes to championships, Marie has been one to draw quite a lot of eyes to the product. A return could certainly bring more attention to the NXT, RAW, or SmackDown divisions.

Eva Marie's unfinished WWE runs

During her first WWE run, Marie moved around the main roster and NXT a bit before debuting a new gimmick. Upon her return to SmackDown in 2016, an unseen announcer would introduce her to the crowd, only for Marie to never compete in her matches.

Whether it was a wardrobe malfunction, a sudden "injury," or traffic keeping her from the arena, Marie never returned to the ring. The one match she was supposed to compete in, a six-woman tag team bout at SummerSlam 2016, saw Nikki Bella take her place as Marie was placed on alleged suspension. Though she informed WWE of her Adderall prescription, the paperwork was reportedly submitted after the deadline, leading to an unfortunate delay.

Marie left the promotion in 2017 but returned in 2020, bringing Piper Niven with her. Marie would name her Doudrop, a decision that left many fans upset. Before WWE could get to the end of the story between the two, Marie was released in 2021.

