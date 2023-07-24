Could Gunther become WALTER again? The WWE star answers (Exclusive)

Gunther has given his thoughts on the possibility of his name reverting back to WALTER again in WWE one day.

The Intercontinental Champion, real name Walter Hahn, wrestled as WALTER until 2022. Shortly before joining the main roster, his name changed to Gunther even though he had already worked for WWE for three years at that point.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Gunther dismissed the idea of being known as WALTER again:

"No. I think the progression and how everything happened was very good for me and for my career. We'll see what happens in the next years. There's still some room in my career to fill. That's [being called WALTER again] nothing I strive for at the moment." [6:47 – 7:08]

Watch the video above to hear Gunther's opinion on whether he considers Roman Reigns to be a dream opponent. The Austrian also discussed his recent on-screen issue with Imperium stablemate Giovanni Vinci.

Gunther's take on his WWE career so far

WWE has been known to alter wrestlers' names in the past. Erik (fka Rowe), Ivar (fka Hanson), and IYO SKY (fka Io Shirai) are just three examples of name changes that have occurred in recent years.

Gunther reiterated that he had no problem with his name change. The Ring General also has nothing but good things to say about his presentation on the main roster:

"I think in life in general we always have to move on and adapt to what our situation is, and that was a case like that as well," Gunther continued. "As of right now, I'm very pleased with how everything goes and how the whole transition to the main roster happened and stuff." [7:08 – 7:29]

The 35-year-old's Intercontinental Championship reign recently passed the 400-day mark. He is expected to defend the title against Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam.

Gunther or WALTER – which name do you prefer? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE SummerSlam 2023 on Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on August 6, 2023, from 5:30 am IST.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.