Could Lars Sullivan spark a Wyatt Family reunion?

Lars Sullivan

By now, you've hopefully all seen the vignettes - Lars Sullivan is coming soon to the main roster. The monster has finished decimating the NXT roster and will, at some point in the not too distant future, get a chance to dominate the main roster as well.

Rumblings have seemed to indicate that instead of focusing on one brand, Sullivan will get to terrorize both as a scary free agent. While this role could be interesting, what got me thinking was this. What if Sullivan got himself a dark mentor. What if Sullivan teamed up with Bray Wyatt and we had ourselves a Family reunion?

The Wyatt Family

If you think about it, the idea does make sense. Harper and Rowan had a nice run as a tag team, including a title reign, but both men have been shelved with injuries. Bray enjoyed an unusual face turn and title run with the now "retired" Matt Hardy. And I believe everyone knows where Braun Strowman is hanging out these days. So, with Bray Wyatt due to return any show now (he was at Starrcade, but has yet to make a TV return), could we see Sullivan involved in a Family reboot?

Admittedly, this is purely speculation on my part, but there could be some good sense behind it too. While the former Family members have done well on their own, the Wyatt Family was something special. A reunion without Braun Strowman would not be as good, but I do think Sullivan could be an adequate stand-in. Sullivan certainly has the look and feel of a member of the Wyatt Family. On top of that, pairing him with strong characters in the wily veteran Wyatt clan would make for an easier transition.

I think the best part of such a reboot is that WWE is ready to have a number of factions in play on the main roster. Drew McIntyre is already on his second in as many months. Undisputed Era is due to be called up soon enough. Sanity has arrived, though we've seen too little from them on the main roster. The Shield could be re-formed whenever WWE wants to (provided Reigns is healthy too). There would be plenty of good faction-on-faction options out there.

Lars Victorious

Would you like to see a Wyatt Family reunion? Even one where Lars Sullivan is their new big monster?