Could Rhea Ripley accomplish something no woman in WWE has?

Will WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley be the first woman to win the United States Title someday? It's certainly not out of the question, given how dominating The Nightmare has been lately.

The former RAW Women's Champion has been one of the most intriguing acts on WWE TV for a while now. Her current run as a member of The Judgment Day has been a massive hit among the fans.

Rhea Ripley has an incredible physique, accompanied by a menacing look, and doesn't shy away from targeting male wrestlers on regular occasions. She is all set to take on Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania 39. But is Ripley destined to achieve more?

Ripley has been compared to WWE Hall of Famer Chyna by many fans in the past. Chyna was a once-in-a-life-wrestler and was quite popular with fans during the peak of the Attitude Era. She is the only woman in WWE history to have won the Intercontinental Title. She won the coveted championship by beating Jeff Jarrett at No Mercy in 1999.

What if Rhea Ripley wins the US Title sometime down the line?

Rhea Ripley knows a thing or two about wrestling in intergender matches. In December last year, she took on Akira Tozawa on WWE RAW and pinned him to secure a big victory.

What if Ripley competes for the United States title sometime down the line and ends up winning the prestigious belt?

The current US Champion is Austin Theory, and he is set to defend the belt against none other than John Cena at WrestleMania 39. Imagine a singles match pitting Theory and Ripley at a major WWE event in the near future.

The idea of a female superstar winning a mid-card title worked well with Chyna, and she had several incredible matches with Chris Jericho, Eddie Guerrero, and a few others. There's no denying the fact that The Nightmare would hold her own in the ring while being the United States Champion.

What do you think? Do you see Ripley holding the United States title sometime in the future?

