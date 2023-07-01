Could Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns lose their world title at Money in the Bank? WWE has left a possible hint!

The anticipation around the ladder matches suggests that Money in the Bank 2023 might be one of WWE's top events of the entire year.

A recent source suggests that the men's Money in the Bank ladder match will serve as the opening event for the London exhibition. The winner may cash in later that night.

There will be several noteworthy WWE talents vying for the briefcase and the chance to challenge for the title, including Logan Paul, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Damian Priest, Santos Escobar, Butch, and LA Knight.

Logan Paul and LA Knight are two of the frontrunners among them. Paul is making his first appearance in the ring since his outstanding match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania. It would make sense to continue their feud if Paul won Money in the Bank and Rollins retained the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. It would be incredible heat for Paul if he exploited Rollins and cashed in his newly obtained briefcase on him.

At one point, it would have seemed impossible for Logan Paul to become a world champion in WWE. But Paul has consistently done well in the matches he's competed in. He is one of the best big-match wrestlers in the WWE and would be an excellent choice to represent the company as World Heavyweight Champion.

Rollins will square up against Balor, and although Rollins will likely retain his belt, it is still unknown whether he will depart London as the heavyweight champion. If Logan is the one to take home the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase, he may use it to defeat Seth Rollins and win the championship later that night.

LA Knight is the other early favorite in the men's ladder match. WWE would be making a huge mistake if they didn't capitalize on the opportunity offered by the 40-year-old, who still has a lot of untapped potential.

Despite several disastrous bookings, he continues to gain popularity. Fans are comparing his mic work to that of Stone Cold Steve Austin, and if he wins this match and then cashes in on Roman Reigns, supported by wise creative choices moving forward, he may become one of the biggest stars in the company.

It is uncertain if Paul or Knight will ultimately succeed in winning and cashing out on the same evening. Let's see if they can take home the briefcase and cash in on two of the biggest stars in Rollins and Reigns. Both stars are excellent performers, and the significant reactions they are getting from the live audience should be an indication that they are prepared for a major title opportunity.

LA Knight reveals his dream Money in the Bank Cash-in scenario

Many fans are hoping for LA Knight to win the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match ahead of the event. Knight recently discussed his ideal cash-in scenario, if he wins the men's briefcase, on the My Love Letter To Wrestling podcast ahead of WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

"If there’s a dream scenario, I can’t stop looking at Roman Reigns, ’cause he got that thousand-day reign. That’s something where to be the person to end that — hell yeah… At the same time, I don’t know, you’ve got Seth [Rollins] running around with that new, pretty, little title belt. I would like to have that thing on my wall at some point.” [H/T 411Mania]

Knight appears to have all of the characteristics that WWE is searching for in a new top contender. He is a handsome young man with impressive skills behind the microphone.

Many of his ardent supporters are anxiously awaiting news of whether he succeeds in the Money in the Bank ladder match and potentially advances to the championship scene.

