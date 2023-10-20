Could Shane McMahon return to WWE soon? Possible reasons explored

Shane McMahon is a one-of-a-kind personality in WWE, not just because he is Vince McMahon's son, but as a high-flying performer as well. Being a non-active superstar, he has given us memories that even regular wrestlers couldn't give.

Unfortunately, his run with the company after the Attitude Era has been like a part-timer. If rumors are to be true, the reason behind that is his conflicts with the family, and Triple H. Shane-O Mac and other family members never saw eye-to-eye in terms of business.

However, that has never stopped him from returning as a performer, with WrestleMania 39 being the latest example. There are more ways in which he could make his comeback as well.

With Triple H in complete control of the creative team in WWE, Shane McMahon could return as a figure who wants to take The Game down and gain the ultimate power of the company. He could also return with guest appearances at events like Logan Paul.

While all these ways would be entertaining, there is one more possible way to make his return a blockbuster. Recently, we saw Shane McMahon's son, Declan McMahon, at Fastlane. He could soon introduce Declan to the WWE Universe. Shane's son also seems to be a fan of this industry.

Shane McMahon's son is confident about a WWE run

Declan McMahon is currently a rising star on the college football scene. Being a McMahon, it is quite evident that wrestling cannot stay out of his blood for long.

In an interview with WU Online, Declan McMahon spoke about a probable future in WWE. He claimed that there is a possibility for it in the future.

"I’m never ruling it out. I would love to get in the ring maybe a couple times, but obviously you have to see if the opportunity presents itself. It’s all about the story, but we’ll see. I think a lot of fans would get behind it if we ended up doing it, and I think I’d be be pretty good at it. But you never know. Never ruling an option out. But as for now, focusing on football and school, and we’ll play that by ear," Declan McMahon said.

Declan McMahon is a young teenage boy who has years of time ahead of him to make that transition. If he does choose to enter into the ring, there could be no better footsteps to follow than those of Shane McMahon.

Do you think we could possibly get to see Declan McMahon in action in WWE in the near future? Sound off in the comments section below!

