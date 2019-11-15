Could Sin Cara receive his release but still wrestle for WWE?

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 15 Nov 2019, 02:03 IST SHARE

The Sin Cara character has been in WWE since 2011

One of the biggest WWE news stories of the last few days came at the start of the week when Sin Cara announced in a lengthy statement on Twitter that he has requested to be released from his contract.

There has been lots of speculation over whether or not WWE will allow the former NXT Tag Team Champion to leave, especially as Superstars including Luke Harper and Mike Kanellis still remain with the company despite taking the same approach as Sin Cara by publicly asking for their releases.

Speaking on the latest episode of Dropkick DiSKussions, Sportskeeda’s Tom Colohue gave his opinion that the RAW Superstar could be granted his release, but WWE could continue to use the Sin Cara character with somebody else competing under the masked gimmick instead.

“When it comes to whether or not there will be an acceptance of this release and the ability to actually let him go, I think the man may be released but I don’t think the mask will be. Because, after all, Sin Cara has already been released but Sin Cara is also still wrestling in WWE.”

Two Superstars have played the Sin Cara role

In 2011, Mexican wrestler Luis Urive (aka Mistico) joined WWE and began performing as a new character named Sin Cara.

Three years later, Urive left WWE but the company wanted to keep the Sin Cara gimmick going, so Jorge Arias (aka Hunico) took over the role and went on to perform as the masked Superstar for the next six years.

As Tom Colohue suggested, WWE has simply switched the Sin Cara name and attire over to a new individual in the past, so there is every chance that it could happen again.

Listen to Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions with Korey Gunz and Tom Colohue below!

Now you can rate RAW, SmackDown and NXT matches on Sportskeeda!