Could Taz be about to join AEW in a management role? (Opinion)
Dec 28, 2019 IST
Taz lit up AEW when The Human Suplex Machine joined Excalibur for an episode of AEW Dark back in October, and it looks like the ECW legend definitely left his mark. The broadcaster has been invited to this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, making a "guest appearance" on the New Year's Day edition of the show.
But what could Taz possibly be doing on the show?
While many assumed a guest commentary appearance could be on the cards, one rumor emerged today that Taz may be about to join AEW as an authority figure. That would certainly be interesting, but there's a completely different route AEW could go down with Taz.
Following his AEW Dark appearance, Taz spoke on "The Taz Show" about his desire to get back into the wrestling business, and seemed very keen on the idea of working with AEW. Surprisingly though, the ECW legend wasn't just looking at joining as a commentator, revealing that he'd love to work for the company in a managerial role.
Now, timing is everything, and the announcement of Taz's AEW Dynamite appearance comes just days after the revelation that the former WWE commentator would be resigning from his role at CBS, where Taz had a daily morning drive-time sports show.
Might Taz be about to join AEW permanently?
It's interesting to note that Taz said he'd love to manage The Jurassic Express, before stating that there were a few people in AEW he believes he could do some interesting stuff with. Personally, I think any way to get Taz on TV in AEW would be great, and the Human Suplex Machine would be an incredible acquisition.
If Taz does become a manager, The Lucha Bros or even Proud & Powerful in the Inner Circle would be stellar choices - but there is one standout talent that the ECW legend has to manage - Orange Cassidy.
Taz's no nonsense demeanor would make he and Cassidy an incredible pairing. Not to mention the fact that both men have an affinity for wearing sunglasses indoors and, well, Taz is synonymous with the color orange already!