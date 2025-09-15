Could Tiffany Stratton immediately lose the Women's Title to a returning WWE star?

Tiffany Stratton defended her WWE Women's Championship in a rematch against Jade Cargill on the latest episode of SmackDown. The bout was intense and back-and-forth. However, it ultimately ended in a double count out before Nia Jax assaulted both competitors.

Tiffany captured the title by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on her then-friend, Nia Jax, on the January 3 edition of the blue brand. She has held the gold ever since. However, it seems like The Buff Barbie's undefeated streak is perhaps part of Triple H's plan to set up a blockbuster match with a returning WWE star, where the 26-year-old will eventually be dethroned.

Bianca Belair is the star in question. The 36-year-old last competed at WrestleMania 41 against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship in a Triple Threat Match, which she lost after being pinned by SKY. Sadly, she injured her left hand during the bout and had to take time off to heal.

The EST made her return at Evolution 2025 as the guest referee of the match between Jade Cargill and Naomi before going back on hiatus. That said, she might pull off a massive return on SmackDown in a shocking twist and challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship.

If this happens, Bianca Belair could be booked to win and finally dethrone Tiffany. While The Buff Barbie has been a great champion, many still believe that the SmackDown women's division needs a better representative.

Considering the success The EST has brought to the women's roster as world champion in the past, she could be the best choice to revitalize the blue brand's women's division. Moreover, Belair would need a huge win following her comeback to regain momentum after suffering some big losses earlier this year.

As of now, this angle is mere speculation. Bianca Belair's injury appears to be severe, and the time frame for her return isn't official yet.

Tiffany Stratton might have sustained an injury on WWE SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton might have sustained an injury during her title match against Jade Cargill on the most recent episode of SmackDown. Towards the end of the bout, the 26-year-old performed a backflip off the top rope and landed awkwardly on her leg, causing her head to hit the floor at ringside. This has now led fans to speculate she may have gotten hurt while performing the maneuver.

WWE has yet to provide an official update on Stratton's status. It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for The Buff Barbie.

