Opinion: Could WWE be planning something big for the women's division?

The revolution that was planned by the WWE is slowly heading towards dominating the company in the next few years.

WWE Live Paris At Accorhotels Arena In Paris

Women's Wrestling didn't mean anything to the professional wrestling realm, due to their portrayal. Back then the matches were overly sexualized and degrading to the women who worked day by day to be the best, only to be shut down because of their gender. The phrase, "sex sells" became Vince's motto over the years.

What was once the diva's division evolved into the women's division. Who would've thought that decades later people would begin to believe in women's wrestling?

It's surreal.

Three Superstars put the women's division on the map when they competed in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 32', for the re-introduced WWE women's championship title. Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Charlotte Flair would go on to give one of the best performances for the main event of WrestleMania.

That was the start of the many women's matches to come. Later that year, Charlotte and Sasha Banks competed in the first women's Hell in a Cell match, showing everyone that women were just as superior to men.

So it begs the question, What next?

WWE have teased a second championship, but what could it be? How could it make women wrestling even more phenomenal? Of course, they could continue casting the WWE Women's Championship back-and-forth, but that eventually gets boring, right?

Yes! Yes! Yes!

They seem to be implying more than just a new championship title in the mix, hell, HBK himself said that it wouldn't be far from an all-women PPV. But is Vince willing to give up his old ways for the well-being of the WWE women's division?

If WWE are planning something for the women's division, assumably it would be something related to the next pay-per-view, Extreme Rules, that happens in four weeks. With Nia Jax grasping a rematch clause in the palm of her hands, it could be possible that we may see an Extreme Rules match between her and the current RAW Women's champion, Alexa Bliss.

And with Carmella still being the SmackDown Live Women's champion, it would be intriguing to see her and Asuka in a Last Woman Standing match. All woman who has competed as a WWE superstar has paid their dues to get where they are today.

The fact of the matter is, women's wrestling is emerging into something bigger than anyone ever imagined it could be. Nobody believed in women's wrestling until now, but unfortunately as far as we come we still have a hell of a lot further to go, before we are appreciated the men are. Is there anything these women can't do? They don't limit themselves in the ring, but they are limited to what they can and cannot do. Some improvements until then would be seeing more women cut promos, main event house shows, all and all receive more TV time.

Superstars like Alundra Blaze, Chyna, Trish Stratus, and Lita have paved the way for this generation of women. Now, it's time for us to do the same for the next generation of women superstars.