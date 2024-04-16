Could WWE be forced to take strict action against 29-year-old RAW star following recent assault?

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan attacked Rhea Ripley on the fallout episode of RAW after WrestleMania XL last week, and the former Women's World Champion suffered an injury that forced her to vacate her title on the latest episode of RAW. The Eradicator will be out for a few months and will be unable to defend her title.

WWE is not expected to take any strict action against the former SmackDown Women's Champion, as the injury was an accident and Morgan had no intention to injure Ripley on purpose. The injury took place when Morgan threw Mami into the wall, but nobody within the Stamford-based company accused her of doing it on purpose.

Still, what happened is expected to add more fuel to their storyline, as Liv Morgan was on her revenge tour after Rhea Ripley injured her last summer and cost her several months of her career.

Now, with Morgan doing the same, fans can expect Mami to be out for revenge once she returns from her injury.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what the future has in store for The Eradicator.

Liv Morgan said Rhea Ripley's injury was 'karma'; can't understand why WWE fans are mad at her

Liv Morgan spoke about Rhea Ripley's injury and called it 'karma' for what the former Women's World Champion did to her back in July 2023. Morgan could not also understand why WWE fans were mad at her and revealed that her revenge tour was just getting started.

"Everyone is mad at me, and for what? I’m not the bad guy here. Where was the sympathy for me when Rhea literally tore my shoulder out of my socket and put me on the shelf for eight months. Oh yeah, there wasn’t any. Eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth, a shoulder for a shoulder. This is karma at its very finest. Rhea got exactly what she deserved. This isn’t the end of the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour. This is just the beginning. Because the end is Liv Morgan as your Women’s World Champion," Liv Morgan said in a backstage interview during RAW. [H/T WrestleZone]

Expand Tweet

Liv Morgan is expected to be part of the title picture going forward, as WWE has announced that the new Women's World Champion will be crowned on the March 22, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback