WWE Money in the Bank is under two weeks away and we could be in for some deja vu at this year's Premium Live Event. Last night on SmackDown, Liv Morgan returned to stand by her partner Raquel Rodriguez against Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

While it hasn't been announced yet, there are chances Morgan and Rodriguez could challenge Rousey and Baszler for the Women's Tag Team Championships. Morgan and Rodriguez had to give up their titles due to an injury suffered by Morgan a few months ago.

If this match happens, we could be in the midst of reliving an iconic moment from last years WWE Money in the Bank event. At last year's WWE Money in the Bank event, Morgan captured the briefcase and cashed it in on Ronda Rousey the same night. She did the unimaginable by pinning Rousey and winning the SmackDown Women's Championship.

However, this may be unlikely to occur, as there are no apparent plans of ending Rousey and Baszler's Championship run. The other reason this may not happen is due to the fact that WWE may look to set up the former champs as challengers for Rhea Ripley on Monday Night RAW.

Dave Meltzer wants Logan Paul to win at WWE Money in the Bank

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Logan Paul shocked the world by adding himself to the Money in the Bank ladder match. The heavy favorite to win the match at WWE Money in the Bank is 'The Megastar' LA Knight. However, Dave Meltzer feels Logan Paul winning adds more popularity to the company.

"I think Logan Paul should win the match. I don't know that he'll win, but I think he should. I think it would be a lot of publicity if he won. And the other thing about that is that I think the briefcase gets so annoying when it's there week after week. But if it's there every now and then, I think it's pretty cool ... They could have Logan Paul do it and even beat Seth [Rollins] at some point [for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship] and [then] come in and lose it or whatever."

There is no denying the fame of Logan Paul, however, LA Knight's growing popularity is no small feat. Without being in the title picture or in an intense storyline after his feud with Bray Wyatt, Knight has still managed to get huge pops from the WWE universe. While Knight is in his 40s, he surely still has enough time to become a huge star in the WWE. WWE Money in the Bank could be life-changing for Knight if he ends up winning.

