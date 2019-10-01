Court Bauer responds to MJF's controversial remarks about working in both MLW and AEW (Exclusive)

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Exclusive 222 // 01 Oct 2019, 21:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Court Bauer opened up about MJF's remarks

There's no doubt about it, MLW is one of the hottest promotions in the world of wrestling right now. Founded in 2002, you'd be dead wrong to call the New York-based promotion an "upstart" - but Major League Wrestling is now more prestigious and prominent than ever before, thanks to its founder - former WWE writer Court Bauer - grabbing the promotion by the scruff of the neck and forcing it into the limelight.

Ahead of their first ever pay-per-view, Saturday Night SuperFight, in November, I was invited to join founder Court Bauer on a media conference call to discuss all things MLW - and I couldn't resist asking about recent comments made by one of the biggest stars in the history of the company, and one of wrestling's hottest prospects, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, about his contractual status with MLW.

MJF had previously told Fightful that he can compete in both AEW and MLW as "Court Bauer knows where his bread is buttered, and that's with MJF."

Recently, MJF said that he's allowed to compete both in MLW and elsewhere because, "Court Bauer knows where his bread is buttered" - what do you have to say about that statement, and MJF's role in MLW overall?

To be 22 again. Please, no-one google what I was saying at 22.

You often shoot before you aim, and realize, "Uh-oh, I just shot a bigger predator in the woods and now it's coming for me!"

MJF, in the ring, has incredible instincts. He's a bit of Buddy Rogers and Eddie Gilbert, Candido and Blanchard. Anyone can see this guy's money. What we don't see yet is this guy one day, trust me on this, one day he is going to be a hell of a booker, mark my words.

You can watch the entire Media Conference Call below, or catch up on all things MLW here.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!