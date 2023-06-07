Crazy fan theory could reveal future storyline for Brock Lesnar post-SummerSlam

What is going on with Brock Lesnar right now in WWE?

Since WrestleMania 39, The Beast Incarnate has been locked into a feud with RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes. Despite the opportunity to be drafted to the only brand, he's appeared on in recent months, it was decided that Lesnar would remain a free agent.

But why is Lesnar a free agent? He can't challenge for Roman Reigns' title on SmackDown, and the only main title he can currently challenge for is on Monday Night RAW. So what is the thought process behind The Beast Incarnate's current WWE placement?

A member of the WWE Universe believes he has figured out the reasoning for Lesnar's free agency and believes that The Beast Incarnate will lead a faction of free agents across all brands in the coming months. Tweeting out:

"There's potential for a cool story around all of the free agents forming a group and going between the brands causing chaos. Could turn out to all be led by Brock. A bit Nexus but that started out great so some potential," A member of the WWE Universe said in a tweet.

While the idea of a free agents WWE stable sounds like a good idea on paper, Brock Lesnar would absolutely be the wrong person to be in charge of it.

Luckily for WWE, a current free agent is in the perfect position to make a storyline like this work.

MVP is a much better choice than Brock Lesnar to lead the current faction of free agents

While Brock Lesnar is definitely more of a loner in the world of WWE, MVP is the perfect candidate to lead a faction of free agents to cause some chaos in WWE.

Every former member of The Hurt Business, except Bobby Lashley, is currently a free agent. If MVP decides to take Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, and his current business partner Omos to SmackDown to help Bobby Lashley go to war with The Bloodline, it could make for some very compelling television later this year.

Does WWE have a long-term plan for these free agents? Or is most of it just being done randomly? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of this crazy fan theory? Could you see Brock Lesnar leading a group of free agents as a faction in WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes