Crew member posts unseen off-screen moment after Boneyard match on Twitter and then deletes it

This may not have been a part of the plan as he quickly deleted the tweet,

Everyone is talking about the Boneyard Match that has been hailed as a cinematic masterpiece.

The Boneyard Match exceeded the expectations of the WWE Universe.

The WWE Universe just witnessed something incredibly special and we won't blame you if you are just as speechless as we are after watching the main event.

The Boneyard match has been hailed as a cinematic masterpiece and rightfully so. It was a nostalgic recollection of all the memorable phases of the legendary career of The Undertaker and it was easily the best match that the Deadman has had in years. AJ Styles played his role of the antagonist to a tee and it was the perfect way to end the first night of the two-day WrestleMania extravaganza.

While Undertaker, AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have to be given props for making it a unique experience, a bulk of the credit needs to be reserved for the crew who worked tirelessly towards putting together the fine piece of art.

Cornell Gunter, one of the crew members from the WWE Performance Center, took to Twitter immediately after the match to share a few unseen photos of the team that was responsible for putting the match together.

The tweet has now been deleted, however, we saved a screenshot of it which you can view below:

The crew should be proud of what they have achieved.

According to Gunter, being a part of the group that filmed the main event of WrestleMania is the greatest accomplishment of his career. He tagged all the other members who also had a role to play in the match and one of the names would surely ring a bell with the TNA/Impact Wrestling faithful.

Jeremy Borash - who was a long-time employee of TNA and is now the Senior Director for Content and Development in WWE NXT - was one of the brains behind the Boneyard match.

There was a lot of scepticism around the Boneyard match heading into WrestleMania but the WWE managed to dispel all fears to offer a match that will be talked about for years to come.